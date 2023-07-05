Jennifer Lopez relaxes poolside and shows off toned figure in pink swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez had the best time with her family over the 4th of July weekend. The Hollywood star took a moment to relax after the celebration and gave her best pose by the pool while wearing a coral pink swimsuit, surprising many online users with her stunning figure and her youthful look.

The 53-year-old actress paired the look with gold hoop earrings, a matching necklace with her nameplate, and rose-colored sunglasses. JLo smiled for the camera and sent her best wishes to fans and followers on social media. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends, and fun,” she wrote.

Jennifer also posted a selfie, giving a close-up look at her necklace, and wore her hair in a sleek bun in another photo. “This is how I want to reach that age and more,” one person wrote, while someone else asked, “How old is Jennifer?” adding “Absolutely stunning!!”

JLo was photographed attending Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons the day before, where over 350 celebrities and A-List showed off their best looks and celebrated the special holiday. The singer was joined by her husband Ben Affleck and her stepdaughter Violet.

The guest list included Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Travis Scott, Kelly Rowland, Jack Harlow, Dixie D’Amelio, Jonathan Cheban, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and Kendall Jenner, among others.