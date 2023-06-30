©JenniferLopez/Instagram
HEALTHY FOOD

Jennifer Lopez’s breakfast smoothie recipe: ‘Her go-to drink every day’

“[This smoothie] tastes fresh, and you’re doing something good for yourself. It makes a huge difference,” she said.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is known for keeping a healthy and active lifestyle amid her many film projects, red-carpet appearances, and business ventures. The 53-year-old Hollywood star has previously talked about how she balances her personal and professional life, including her workout routine.

JLo has revealed one of her go-to healthy drinks, which provides nutritional value and keeps her full. “I knew the stuff that I was eating wasn’t giving me energy. I realized that after a while, and I was feeding this to my kids. ‘Is this good for them?’” the singer told People. “So, I was ready to try something different.”

Jennifer Lopez shows her jaw-dropping toned body in a black string bikini©JLo

The actress detailed how she makes her breakfast smoothie with exercise physiologist Marco Borges. “[This smoothie] tastes fresh, and you’re doing something good for yourself. It makes a huge difference,” she said.

If you want to try this delicious and easy recipe just combine these ingredients in a blender. You can also adjust the measures to achieve the desired consistency and flavor.

  • 1 handful spinach
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 cup rice milk
  • 2 scoops almond or sunflower butter
  • 1 scoop protein powder

“It makes an unbelievably healthy [drink] full of fiber, full of omega 3, protein, and it’s a really great meal replacement or recovery drink,” Marco said. “She absolutely loves it. That’s her go-to drink every day.”

Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more