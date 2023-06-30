Jennifer Lopez’s breakfast smoothie recipe: ‘Her go-to drink every day’

Jennifer Lopez is known for keeping a healthy and active lifestyle amid her many film projects, red-carpet appearances, and business ventures. The 53-year-old Hollywood star has previously talked about how she balances her personal and professional life, including her workout routine.

JLo has revealed one of her go-to healthy drinks, which provides nutritional value and keeps her full. “I knew the stuff that I was eating wasn’t giving me energy. I realized that after a while, and I was feeding this to my kids. ‘Is this good for them?’” the singer told People. “So, I was ready to try something different.”

The actress detailed how she makes her breakfast smoothie with exercise physiologist Marco Borges. “[This smoothie] tastes fresh, and you’re doing something good for yourself. It makes a huge difference,” she said.

If you want to try this delicious and easy recipe just combine these ingredients in a blender. You can also adjust the measures to achieve the desired consistency and flavor.

1 handful spinach

1 frozen banana

1 cup rice milk

2 scoops almond or sunflower butter

1 scoop protein powder

“It makes an unbelievably healthy [drink] full of fiber, full of omega 3, protein, and it’s a really great meal replacement or recovery drink,” Marco said. “She absolutely loves it. That’s her go-to drink every day.”