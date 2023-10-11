Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s ‘religious marriage’ is ‘real and legal’: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage has seemingly been confirmed by a close source to the couple, as revealed by Us Weekly. The validity of their union had been previously questioned, however a new report indicates that they tied the knot for “religious reasons,” and as a celebration of their love.

The insider went on to reveal that they decided to exchange vows during their intimate wedding ceremony, which took place in 2022. “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal,” the source detailed, adding that they are “in love.”

This would confirm that their union is legal in the eyes of the court, with the pair using a “confidential marriage license” before their marriage on December 20 of last year, with documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The wedding took place one month after the rapper made his divorce official with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 46-year-old musician and the 28-year-old Australian architect are reportedly very religious, with Kanye previously voicing his beliefs in his songwriting and during his interviews. The couple has been spotted attending church while being together, with Kanye’s daughter North photographed with them before the service.

Another source revealed to the Daily Mail that Bianca’s friends have been trying to contact her after her relationship with Kanye was made official. However, she has “shut everyone out.” The insider explained, “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”