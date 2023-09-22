Bianca Censori has reportedly shut ‘everyone out’ amid romance with Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been making controversial headlines since their whirlwind romance started in January 2023. After reports that her friends were “scared” for her well-being and her friends were trying to “save her,” a source told DailyMail she has “shut everyone out,” even telling former friends to “f*** off.”

Censori has been walking around barefoot in Europe with very unique looks, but the public became concerned after viral photos showed the rapper with his pants down on a water taxi, an act that got them banned for life.

After the scandal, a “close friend” told DailyMail some of her friends were “finally” able to get in contact with her, but “she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.”

The source said when former friends tried to ask if she was okay, she said, “Her friends are just jealous of her stardom.” The Australian’s friends are reportedly done trying, saying Censori loves being West’s muse and making headlines, “because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame.”

Insiders had previously told the outlet, “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her].” “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut,” the source continued, adding that “she has no one right now and it is scary.”

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian even got dragged into the drama with conflicting reports about her head space. Closer magazine reported that Kim, “can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her,” and sees, “Bianca being (molded) into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman.“

Their insider claimed the Skims founder wanted to talk to her, but another source quickly shut down those reports, with Page Six saying Kim, “absolutely does not want to talk to her.”

An insider told the outlet Kim is, “a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life,” asserting she would “never“ call someone to warn them.