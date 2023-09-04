Bianca Censori and Kanye West BANNED by Venetian boat company after inappropriate scandal

Bianca Censori and her “husband” Kanye West are persona non grata in Italy at the moment after viral photos showed the rapper with his pants down on a water taxi. The concerning images went viral, showing, Bianca, Ye, and an unidentified woman who appeared to be blocking the view of the boat operator. According to DailyMail Australia, they are “no longer welcome” on its vessels.

The Venetian boat rental company has reportedly banned them for life due to their indecent exposure scandal, which took place in front of tourists. The 46-year-old was seated at the back of the river taxi with his rear end exposed while the 28-year-old was in front of him. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, condemned their NSFW activity, saying they were ‘completely unaware’ until the photos were public.

The photos sent waves, with people even calling for their arrest and charge of public indecency. As noted by DailyMail, the charge comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), per the Italian Constitutional Court. Others are concerned for Censori’s well-being, with many wondering if Ye is controlling her.

How Kim Kardashian got dragged into the scandal

The scandal led to conflicting reports about Kim Kardashian’s head space. Closer magazine reported that Kim “can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her,” and sees ”Bianca being (molded) into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman.“

Their insider claimed the Skims founder wanted to talk to her, but another source quickly shut down those reports, with Page Six saying Kim “absolutely does not want to talk to her.”

An insider told the outlet Kim is “a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life,” asserting she would ”never“ call someone to warn them.