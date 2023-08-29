Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Fashion has long been where personal expression and societal norms intersect, often creating a platform for dialogue and controversy. The case of Bianca Censori, who is known as Kanye West’s “wife” and now as a celebrity with daring fashion choices, has sparked controversy for her see-through outfits that have sparked debates about body positivity, self-expression, and also the double standards that can prevail within relationships, with fans highlighting the rapper’s contradiction in his views on revealing clothing.
