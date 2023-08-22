Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023©GettyImages
Bianca Censori raises eyebrows while strolling Tuscany in a see-through outfit

Kanye West’s ‘wife’ defied conventional norms with her bold sartorial statement

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have once again captured the attention of the public eye as they were seen enjoying a leisurely outing in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. The couple exuded an effortless style; however, Bianca’s fashion choice turned heads and sparked conversations.

Dressed in a daring see-through beige outfit, she defied conventional norms with her bold sartorial statement. As the couple strolled through the scenic beauty of central Italy, Bianca’s bold choice of donning a see-through beige ensemble during the escapade raised eyebrows for pushing boundaries, which also created conversations on social media.

Kanye West and his 'wife' Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

West and Censori also set the paparazzi cameras flashing as they attended a Travis Scott concert in Rome. The couple’s affectionate display of public affection left no doubt about the strength of their bond.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits, as their enthusiastic hugs and passionate embraces captured the essence of their deep connection as a couple unafraid to celebrate their love openly.

Bianca also wore a similar skin-tight outfit that highlighted her curves. Dressed in all black, Kanye demonstrated his tactile nature by warmly embracing Bianca and playfully showing his affection with a touch of her derriere.

Kanye West and his 'wife' Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

Bianca Censori might have a bigger role in Kanye West’s life

Bianca Censori has taken on a more significant role in the rapper’s life since their unofficial wedding ceremony in January 2023. The Australian architect is now responsible for making important decisions about managing some of the rapper’s business ventures.

As reported by US Sun, documents indicate that Bianca has a special power of attorney, not to be confused with a general power of attorney, making her a finance manager, specifically for selling Kanye’s property in Hidden Hills, which he purchased for $4.5M in 2021, later sold for $4.25M in March 2023.

