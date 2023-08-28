Bianca Censori shows off her figure in sheer catsuit in recent outing with ‘husband’ Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been having the time of their lives during their recent European vacation. The celebrity couple was photographed enjoying their time together in Italy, with the Australian architecture showing off one of her signature skin-tight looks.

This time Kanye’s new ‘wife,’ who has been making some headlines, after it was revealed that she is the singer’s financial manager, wore a sheer catsuit in a nude color, paired with white heels and a diamond ring on her right hand. She also changed her hairstyle, going back to her original brunette hair color, and ditching the blonde after sporting it for the last couple of months.

Bianca was spotted walking side by side with her ‘husband,’ who was wearing an all-black ensemble, walking around Italy barefoot. The Yeez’s Head of Architecture was all smiles when she noticed the paparazzi and went on to enter a restaurant with her partner.

The couple was photographed having a sweet moment on a balcony, sharing a hug after arriving to have dinner. It seems Kanye and Bianca have been in a celebratory mood lately, as the singer was seen carrying around a bottle of champagne, joined by his security team.

Later that night Bianca was photographed wearing a similar “nude” ensemble, paired with one of her matching headpieces. This is not the first time she has made headlines for her fashion looks, as she previously caused some mixed reactions when she wore a black outfit that featured a donut-shaped neck, sheer black gloves, and a mesh overlay, a look later worn by Dua Lipa in her recent photoshoot with Vogue.