Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori has recently made headlines not just for being the rapper’s new romantic partner, but also for seemingly being his new financial manager.

The celebrity couple have been spotted going on multiple outings and dates around the world, with the Australian architect showcasing eye-catching looks and new hair transformations, as she continues her relationship with the singer. Here are some of her hairstyles before and after partnering with Kanye.