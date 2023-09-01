Kim Kardashian isn’t interested in speaking to Bianca Censori about Kanye West

Despite Kim Kardashian is reportedly mortified with her ex-husband’s behavior in Italy, according to sources, the reality TV star and businesswoman has no interest in speaking to Bianca Censori about Kanye West.

A source close to Kardashian informed Page Six that the Skims founder has “very much moved on” from the father of her four children. “She absolutely does not want to talk to her. Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life,” the insider explains. “She would never call someone and warn them.”

The informant says Kim is only worried about the co-parenting dynamic when he is around North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. “Kim has very much moved on,” the source says. “Kim only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”

The publication also stated that their source denied rumors that Kim is “desperately embarrassed” by the rapper’s relationship with Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Italy

Kanye West, known for his musical talents and sometimes eccentric behavior, made headlines when he was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Venice, Italy. The incident, witnessed by tourists in neighboring boats, left many puzzled and concerned about the rapper’s well-being.

Bianca Censori, an Australian architect, has also attracted attention due to her outfit choices during her time in Italy with West. She has faced criticism from local citizens who find her attire “indecent.”

A particularly controversial incident involved Censori wearing a see-through catsuit during a dinner with West in Tuscany. Her outfit choices have raised eyebrows and prompted calls for fines for public indecency offenses, as Italy has strict regulations against acts “contrary to public decency.”