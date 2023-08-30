Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned over Kanye West’s recent antics in Italy

According to reports, Kim Kardashian feels a mixture of embarrassment and concern regarding Kanye West’s recent behavior while on vacation in Italy with his new partner, Bianca Censori.From exposed buttocks to controversial outfit choices, the situation has left Kardashian grappling with concerns about their children and the public’s perception.

Kanye West, known for his musical talents and sometimes eccentric behavior, recently made headlines when he was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Venice, Italy. The incident, witnessed by tourists in neighboring boats, left many puzzled and concerned about the rapper’s well-being.

Kim Kardashian, married to West from 2014 until 2022, reportedly views this behavior as indicative of something being amiss with her ex-husband. A source close to the reality TV star told The Sun, “Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him - he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street; something clearly isn’t right.”

Adding, “It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens, and she’s pulled back into it. It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts; it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.”

The couple shares four children, and the public nature of West’s antics has raised challenges for Kardashian in addressing the situation with them.

Bianca Censori’s Controversial Outfit Choices

Bianca Censori, an Australian architect, has also attracted attention due to her outfit choices during her time in Italy with West. She has faced criticism from local citizens who find her attire “indecent.”

A particularly controversial incident involved Censori wearing a see-through catsuit during a dinner with West in Tuscany. Her outfit choices have raised eyebrows and prompted calls for fines for public indecency offenses, as Italy has strict regulations against acts “contrary to public decency.”

Some have questioned why Censori wasn’t arrested for her attire, citing Italy’s conservative norms. Others have gone so far as to suggest that West and Censori should be removed from the country due to their perceived negative impact on its reputation.