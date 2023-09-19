Kim Kardashian shares North West’s new painting two years after people doubted her authenticity

Kim Kardashian had some naysayers calling her a liar when she first shared one of North West’s masterpieces in 2021. Fast forward to 2023, the 10-year-old is still making art that looks like a professional. On Sunday, the Skims founder shared a photo of North’s easel with a stunning sunset over an ocean.

©Kim Kardashian



North’s recent painting shows she’s only getting better

North’s work of art looks stunning, with pink, purple, orange, pink, and red hues. It looks like she even integrated some white glitter to add extra pizazz.

North West, the new Bob Ross?

Back in 2021, when Kim shared North’s art, the painting went viral. North was just 7 at the time, and people questioned the integrity of the piece of work.



©Kim Kardashian



North’s painting had people in disbelief

Kim took to Instagram to address the hate. “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she warned. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking serious oil painting classes where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” Kardashian wrote.

She continued to defend her eldest daughter she shares with Kanye West, saying “North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

Kardashian then slammed adults for speaking on a child and their talent. “I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” she continued. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!”

The 42-year-old concluded her statement, writing, “NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”