Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez face off in hundreds of thousands bidding war

Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez were in a friendly rivalry on September 12, at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner at The Pool in New York City. The two women had their eyes on the Couture Experience from Balenciaga, both engaging in a bidding war that went to hundreds of thousands of dollars, per DailyMail.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez’s glamorous looks

Kardashian started the bidding war, with Sanchez following suit. They finally settled at a staggering $200,000 each, effectively sharing the experience. Someone at the Skims founder’s table contributed an additional $200,000.

In total the experience raised an impressive $600,000 for charities, benefiting the Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

The Kering Foundation, a partner in the fight against violence for 15 years, organized the event. Salma Hayek Pinault and her husband François-Henri Pinault, who has been the chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005, were co-chairs.

The star-studded evening also featured celebrities like Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Malala Yousafzai, and Florence Welch.

Kim and Lauren’s friendship

Kim and Sanchez seemingly began getting close in 2022. They made headlines when Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, had dinner with Sanchez and her soon-to-be husband, Jeff Bezos, in April.

Since then, they’ve been spotted together at various occasions, like a recent night out in SOHO and Beyonce’s birthday concert, where they were joined by Bezos, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim’s daughter North, and Kourtney Kardashians daughter Penelope.

The helicopter pilot and Emmy award-winning journalist also celebrated her engagement party in August, which Kris was present for. In the photos, Lauren wore an all-white robe, with their momager and her friends wearing black.