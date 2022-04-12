Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson join Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for a double date night in WeHo

Who else would a billionaire go on double dates with but...another billionaire?

On Monday, April 11, Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted getting cozy in West Hollywood, CA. As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the pair went on a double date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, going to dinner at celebrity hot spot A.O.C.

Earlier that day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram to post some lovey-dovey pictures of her and the comedian following a previous late night dinner over the weekend.

That night, the PDA fest continued, with the couple all over eachother as they left the restaurant and smiled for paparazzi. The SNL star kept his arms wrapped tight aroung the SKIMS founder while they walked to her car after a fun night out.

For the outing, Kim wore a Canadian tuxedo, tucking her denim button-up into her high-waisted wide leg jeans. She wore her hair bone straight and parted down the middle, finishing the simple look with black sunglasses and a pop of color in her neon pumps.

Pete matched his girlfriend’s style, wearing a similar wash blue jeans with a blue Uncle Paulie’s hoodie. He completeld the casual outfit with a pair of black Converse Chuck 70’s, a grey baseball hat, and soome black sunglasses.