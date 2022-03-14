Lauren Sanchez shares Jeff Bezos’ sweetest side! Tycoon bakes a batch of cookies for the kids

Lauren Sanchez shares Jeff Bezos’ sweetest side! The Emmy-award-winning journalist and girlfriend of the E-commerce and entertainment tycoon took to social media to give her followers an inside look at how Bezos spends his free time.

We can see Jeff dressed in casual attire in the organic picture while removing his freshly baked cookies from a rack. Although Lauren didn’t share the ingredients or specify the type of good, based on the image, we believe the businessman and founder of Amazon chose traditional butter cookies, mainly prepared with butter, flour, and sugar.

“Nothing better than walking into the kitchen, and he is making cookies from scratch for the kids,” Sanchez captioned the post.

Although Jeff Bezos is not a professional baker or chef, he is somehow connected to the kitchen; as we previously reported, thanks to him, Chef Jose Andres is continuing his humanitarian efforts.

Bezos granted the Spanish chef $100 million to expand his philanthropy efforts. The 52-year-old restaurateur would be taking 5 million dollars from the grant to help out the people on the Ukraine-Poland border, providing meals for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

José Andrés flew to the European country with his World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that delivers food relief to areas that need most, whether they were affected by a natural disaster or are facing a humanitarian crisis, offering freshly made meals and ingredients, including flour to a bakery run by Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic charity partnering with the nongovernmental organization.