Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shows off her tiny waist on Instagram

Lauren Sanchez knows how to take a good selfie. On Monday night, the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos shared a classic mirror selfie where you can see just how fit the Emmy award winning journalist is.

The Black Ops Aviation founder looked cozy in an off-the-shoulder sweater and a wide leather belt that accentuated her tiny waist. She accessorized with what looks like a diamond necklace.

Lauren and her billionaire boo’s relationship has been a tabloid sensation but aside from hosting dinner parties with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the couple has been very active with the Bezos Earth Fund. She has traveled with Jeff around the world as the fund continues his commitment of $10 billion in the form of grants to fight climate change and protect nature.

Early in March, they shared a video from their time in Colombia’s Chiribiquete National Park, deep in the Amazon, announcing a $171 million commitment to conservation efforts in the Tropical Andes and a 4-country marine preserves in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. In the clip, Lauren and Jeff take in the sights with appreciation, “when you first see this, your instinct is to want to protect it. It just is, how could you not?” The helicopter pilot reflects.

“You can’t protect what you don’t know, and I think people don’t know about this,” she says later. The billionaire echoed her statements, saying, “We have this delicate thing that we have to take great care of. And humanity is now so large we stride across the planet. We have to learn to be better stewards and caretakers of this planet.”