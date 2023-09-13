Lauren Sanchez and Salma Hayek stun and party at charity dinner

Lauren Sanchez and Salma Hayek had a great evening for a good cause this past week. The two attended the Kering Foundations’ Caring for Women charity dinner, an annual event hosted by the company of François-Henri Pinault, Hayek’s husband.

©GettyImages



Hayek at the dinner

Hayek looked gorgeous in a sequined burgundy dress with a slit in the leg. She paired the look with some jewelry, and a black clutch purse. She wore her hair loose and wavy and was accompanied by Pinault, who wore a black suit.

©GettyImages



Sanchez at the dinner

Sanchez wore a stunning yellow dress, and was also wearing sequinces, which appeared to be a favorite amongst the evening’s guests. The dress was tight and showed off Sanchez’s toned body while foregoing jewelry. She wore her hair long and straight, as is her preferred look.

Sanchez’s praise for Hayek

Following the event, Sanchez shared a post on Instagram where she revealed how much she enjoyed herself and how great of a host Hayek was. The post is made up of several photos and a video, showing a closer look at her outfit and her date for the evening, the humanitarian Elsa Collins. It closed out with a video of herself, Collins, Hayek and more guests dancing the night away.

“What an incredible evening, Salma Hayek,” wrote Sanchez. “You not only give back so much with the Kering Foundation but you are also the life of the party. (The last pic proves that!!)”

Hayek and Pinault’s quest to end gendered violence

The Caring for Women dinner is hosted to bring attention and combat violence against women and girls. It was co-chaired by Christy Turlington, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Kravitz, and more.

“Despite alarming setbacks in women's rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” said Pinault in a statement.