Nicky Hilton chose a more sophisticated look for the evening. Her black button-up dress featured a white lace collar, adding a touch of whimsy to an otherwise classic outfit. The dress was cinched at the waist, emphasizing her figure, and she added some height with sleek black heels.

Nicky’s blonde tresses were pulled back into a sleek ponytail, allowing her outfit to take center stage. With her husband, financier James Rothschild, by her side, Nicky exuded timeless elegance.