Shakira is an MTV icon. Known for her amazing music videos released in an era where these seemed to make up a bulk of what we watched onscreen, she’s long been a fixture at the MTV Video Music Awards. This year’s VMAs mark a special occasion though. Tonight, Shakira is set to join the ranks of Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, and more pop icons, receiving the Video Vanguard Award. She’s the first South American artist to achieve this recognition. Aside from a speech, Shakira will also be giving a performance that celebrates her multifaceted and succesful career.

Earlier this week, Shakira shared a photo of her rehearsals, prompting excitement from fans who can’t wait for tonight. The post shows her on her back, contorting her body and smiling for the camera. “Guess which song this pose is from? Can’t wait for Tuesday!” she wrote.

Whether Shakira is walking the red carpet or giving it all onstage, she’s always left her mark on the VMA stage. Scroll down to have a look at some of the outfits she’s worn to one of the most culturally relevant moments of the year: