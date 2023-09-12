When and where to watch the Video Music Awards streaming in English and Spanish

The Video Music Awards (VMAs) have long been a music and pop culture staple. It’s that time of the year when music’s biggest stars gather to celebrate their achievements and deliver show-stopping performances. In 2023, the VMAs promise to be even more spectacular, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between MTV and TelevisaUnivision.

This year, fans will have the opportunity to watch the VMAs like never before, with a live simulcast available in English and Spanish, making it accessible to a global audience.

Video Music Awards Date and Time

The 2023 VMAs will occur on Tuesday, September 12th, starting at 8 PM ET/PT. The Spanish live broadcast will be hosted on UniMás, with an encore presentation on Univision at 11:30 PM ET/PT. In English, it will be streamed on MTV. This scheduling ensures that fans have multiple opportunities to catch all the action, regardless of their time zone.

Video Music Awards Exclusive Commentary in Spanish

One of the highlights of this year’s VMAs simulcast is the exclusive in-show commentary provided by Univision’s Alejandra Espinoza. Throughout the three-hour broadcast, viewers on UniMás will enjoy Espinoza’s unique insights, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Video Music Awards Epic Performances and Honorees

The 2023 VMAs promise to be an unforgettable night, featuring performances from a stellar lineup of artists. Latin powerhouses such as Anitta, Karol G, Peso Pluma, The Warning, and Video Vanguard Award honoree Shakira will grace the stage.

International sensations like Måneskin, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also captivate the audience. Superstars Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, and emcee Nicki Minaj are set to deliver electrifying performances.

©Getty Images



Furthermore, the VMAs will honor Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Global Icon Award, recognizing his immense contributions to the music industry. Expect more surprises and announcements as the show unfolds.

Video Music Awards Simulcast Across MTV Sister Brands

In addition to MYV, UniMás, and Univision, the 2023 VMAs will be simulcast across a wide range of MTV sister brands, ensuring that fans can tune in from various platforms. Whether you prefer BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, or VH1, you can access the VMA action.

This year’s VMAs are set to break boundaries and bring music enthusiasts together like never before. With a live simulcast in English and Spanish and exclusive commentary, the 2023 VMAs promise to be a global event that fans won’t want to miss.