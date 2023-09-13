Peso Pluma made history at the 2023 VMAs: Here’s how!

Mexican singer Peso Pluma made history as the first Música Mexicana star to perform at the VMAs this year. He debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ, where he completed his hit song “Lady Gaga” off his 2023 album Génesis. The Guadalajara native is arguably the fastest-rising star to hit the American pop mainstream this year, and his performance at the VMAs was met with a warm welcome from the attendees.

Peso Pluma was backed by his band, which included brass players, a tololoche (a traditional musical instrument from southern Mexico), a requinto (12-string guitar), and guitars. With his performance, the Mexican hitmaker became the first regional Mexican musical act to perform corridos at the annual awards show.

Peso Pluma performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Despite his traditional roots, Peso Pluma appeared more like a drill artist than a conventional corridos singer, wearing a huge black puffer jacket and durag, completing his look with a baggy T-shirt and pants. Nevertheless, he resonates with the urbano crowd that leans toward a street-style aesthetic and a bélico lifestyle.

Peso Pluma was nominated for several VMA awards, including Song of the Summer for the Mexican reggaetón hit “La Bebe (Remix)” with Yng Lvcas, as well as the Best New Artist award, which Dominican-descent Bronx rapper Ice Spice and North Carolina singer Reneé Rapp were also competing for.

(L-R) Peso Pluma and Ice Spice attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Overall, Peso Pluma’s performance at the 2023 VMAs was a groundbreaking moment for the Mexican music industry, and it shows that regional Mexican music has a place in the American mainstream. We can’t wait to see what Peso Pluma has in store for us in the future.