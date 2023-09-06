Shakira’s cousins share BTS look of her VMAs performance

Shakira has a big performance coming up. She’ll be honored with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, becoming the first South American to win the recognition. Her win also includes a performance where she’ll provide a recap of some of her greatest hits. Her cousins have been sharing photos alongside her, as she prepares for one of the biggest shows of her career.

Juan G. Ripoll and Carolina Olave have been sharing photos alongside Shakira. The two have visited her at the Prudential Center of Newark, New Jersey, where rehearsals are taking place, and have shared their excitement with their followers. “Our wonderful cousin getting ready for the VMAs 2023,” wrote Ripoll.

#Shakira junto a sus tíos Guillermo y Victoria R. celebrando en familia. pic.twitter.com/hDkVCKhCau — Club Shakira Peru (@ShakiraPeru) September 5, 2023

While the photos are centered on Shakira and her family members, they also show some background dancers rehearsing for the big show.

Shakira at the VMAs

©GettyImages



Shakira at the MTV EMAs in 2010

Shakira continues to add achievements to her year. Aside from being this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, she’s also been nominated for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” and “Artist of the Year.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gilmer, the President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

This year’s VMAs will take place on September 12th, and will air on MTV.

