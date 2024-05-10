Marc Anthony enjoys Venice for the first time as he prepares for an important competition

Just a few days ago, Marc Anthony was the star of the Miami Grand Prix, as the artist chosen to sing the national anthem. After his unforgettable performance, the singer had another commitment releated to sports. But it was far from Miami, Florida, the singer got to visit one of the most famous European destinations for the first time: Venice.





Marc finds himself in Venice for the first time.

Marc traveled to Italy to attend the Venice Grand Prix of the E1 Series, an electric boat racing league, which celebrates its second edition on May 11 and 12. It’s an important event for the singer, as he will see his team, E1 Team Miami compete, which he acquired at the end of last year.

“I﻿t’s my first time here, I’ve never been here," he said in a video shared both on his team's social networks and the leagues. “I have been around the world thousands of times and this is just a place that was on my wish list, and I couldn't ask for a better occasion," he continued while wearing his team’s sweatshirt and cap.





Marc with pilots Erik Stark and Anna Glennon.

The singer assured that he is very committed to the competition and also to his team, which will be represented by the American Anna Glennon and the Swede Erik Stark. “The team's morale is high, everyone is happy. It's hard to get angry, especially in this environment knowing that you have an opportunity and a great team,” continued the New York born salsa singer.





“I'm just here to show my support and show them that it's just as important to me and that I'm not just a phone-in owner. I'm passionate about it, I represent my team, I represent a city and I take it seriously. And I am the only owner here, so that says a lot,” said the singer. During his visit he posed for photos with his drivers and checked out the vessels that will be used in the competition.

The singer is very excited about the competition.



His second competition

Next weekend's race will be the second for Anthony and his team. At the beginning of February they made their big debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although they were not crowned winners, the singer is convinced that the lessons learned will help them obtain a great result.

“I think we learned a lot from the first one. We were up by 17 seconds and there were a couple of anomalies and things like that. But it was only the first race, the inaugural race. And the first pole position in history. And I love our possibilities,” he said. “I know exactly what happened and why we finished second and it's about adapting and moving forward and always being in the competition,” Anthony continued.