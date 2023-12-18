Marc Anthony buys electric raceboat team in Miami

Marc Anthony extends his influence in sports ownership. In addition to being a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, he is now the owner of the new E1 Team Miami, part of the UIM E1 World Championship.

The salsa singer’s E1 Team Miami will be on the starting line at the first E1 event on February 2, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, along with other teams owned by some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Steve Aoki, Sergio Pérez, Didier Drogba and Virat Kohli.

Magnus, the star-owned company, is set to host E1 in the United States during season two. The event is scheduled in Miami and promises to be a glamorous weekend for attendees.

In addition to the exciting races, Magnus plans to enhance the E1 experience by offering the famous Fan Village and Acceleration Festival. Attendees can also look forward to a star-studded concert featuring notable artists.

Marc Anthony’s effort to preserve Miami’s waters

Anthony’s efforts to preserve Miami’s waters align perfectly with E1’s commitment to sustainable marine practices, making him an excellent fit for the organization. “I have always been fascinated by everything related to nautical life. Water is the essence of life, and as the human population approaches the limits of what the planet can sustain, it is time to value water for its essential value as an enabler of life,” Marc Anthony said.

“I am delighted to join forces with E1 to welcome the dawn of a new era of competition and a new standard of racing excellence, and I am very excited to be part of a journey that has never been witnessed before, an era in which that passion is a fact and in which winning is essential,” he added.

The UIM E1 World Championship’s inaugural season will feature over ten teams competing for the coveted E1 Champions of The Water title. Each team will select two drivers to share driving duties, and regulations require each team to have a gender-diverse lineup to ensure equal opportunity in the sport. This combination of passion, purpose, and entertainment promises an exciting and environmentally friendly event.