Shakira rejoiced as her favorite soccer team became champions

Shakira is celebrating Barranquilla big! The Colombian global sensation took to social media to express excitement after her favorite soccer team defeated Medellín from the penalty spot 5-3 and became champions.

Junior fans, including the singer, reacted to the victory by praising the club. Ahead of the game, she shared the club’s famous phrase, “Remember that Junior is your dad,” and hours later, she wrote, “Que viva el Junior y que viva Barranquilla!!!!!” which translates to “Long live Junior and long live Barranquilla.”

Que viva el Junior y que viva Barranquilla!!!!!❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/t11eELcUHI — Shakira (@shakira) December 14, 2023

Shakira, born in Barranquilla but currently living in Miami, has always supported her hometown club. For the music video of “La Bicicleta” featuring Carlos Vives, she appears playing the sport while rocking a Junior shirt that reads her name and the number 3.

Shakira’s happy moment comes after she and the Spanish Tax Agency reached a financial agreement on Monday, November 20th, to end the trial for alleged tax fraud. The singer was accused of owing 14.5 million euros to the Treasury and was facing a potential sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of 23.8 million euros.

Shakira said she wants Milan and Sasha to see her happy. “They have asked me, and I have made this decision for them. They have lived through tough times, and I want them to see me happy and look towards the future together,” she assured.

The artist stated that she had been primarily focused on this process for the last five years. However, in her statement, she assured that she is now looking forward to many commitments and developments in her musical career, which she doesn’t want to postpone further.