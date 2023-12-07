Shakira reportedly attempts to buy expensive artwork at Art Basel Miami Beach

Shakira is immersing herself in art, and the global sensation was spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach, where she was attending the VIP preview of the art fair. Accompanied by her brother Tonino, the singer spent some time perusing the various artworks on display.

During her visit, she stopped at the Levy Gorvy Dayan gallery to look at a 2023 work by artist Mickalene Thomas titled “High Priestess.” Unfortunately, it turned out that the piece had already been sold for a whopping $500,000, as per Page Six.

Not to be discouraged, a gallerist then stepped in to show Shakira some other works by Thomas that were available. Despite not being able to acquire the piece she initially had her eye on, Shakira seemed to be enjoying her time at the art fair and exploring the various options available.

Shakira’s outing comes after she and the Spanish Tax Agency reached a financial agreement on Monday, November 20th, to end the trial for alleged tax fraud. The singer was accused of owing 14.5 million euros to the Treasury and was facing a potential sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of 23.8 million euros.

“I felt ready to face a trial and defend my innocence. However, after many years of struggle, I made this decision. I had two options: continue fighting until the end, mortgaging my peace of mind and my children, stop making songs, albums, and tours, or make an agreement, close and leave this chapter of my life behind looking forward.”

Shakira said she wants Milan and Sasha to see her happy. “They have asked me, and I have made this decision for them. They have lived through tough times, and I want them to see me happy and look towards the future together,” she assured.

Shakira and her two sons, Milan and Sasha attend The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

The artist stated that she had been primarily focused on this process for the last five years. However, in her statement, she assured that she is now looking forward to many commitments and developments in her musical career, which she doesn’t want to postpone further.