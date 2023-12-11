Shakira looks joyful in Miami Art Basel with her son Sasha

Shakira and her son Sasha were spotted at Art Basel Miami, where the two were having an incredible time. As she took in some artwork, Shakira visited her fellow Colombian artist and friend Yei Duran, having a look at her work and sharing a laugh together.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira, Sasha and Yei Duran

Photos show Shakira and Duran laughing together while Sasha is looking down at something on his cellphone. Sasha is dressed in a black t-shirt while Shakira is wearing camo green and has on a graphic t-shirt, some pants, a cap and some large sunglasses. She accesorized the look witha beige bag. Duran is wearing a black top and a long skirt with some prints on it.

A second photo shows the two women happy, with their arms around each other as they laugh about something that was said.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira, Sasha and Yei Duran

Shakira shared photos alongside Duran and highlighted her art on her Instagram page. “Enjoying the poetic and denunciating art of my friend Yei Duran,” she captioned the post, which shows her and Duran standing by each other and some of her artwork, which features indigenous children and women. “At Red dot Art Basel Miami, dedicated to the Wayuu people.”

Shakira’s visits to Art Basel

Over the past weeks, Shakira has been stopping by Art Basel in order to check out great art. In an earlier appearance, she was accompanied by her brother Tonino, as the two were looking at different art works to purchase. Shakira stopped by the Levy Gorvy Dayan gallery and tried to purchase Mickalene Thomas’s artwork titled “High Priestess,” which had been sold for $500,000.

Shakira was shown some of Thomas’ other artwork and looked like she was enjoying herself over the course of the day.