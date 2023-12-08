Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and her son Nikko attend Miami’s Art Basel

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and her son Nikko were in attendance at Miami’s Art Basel. The art fair is one of the most prestigious in the world, collecting artists, celebrities, and art fans in one location to showcase some of the best contemporary art in the world. Earlier today, the couple and Sanchez’s son made an appearance, kicking off their new life as residents of the Sunshine State.

©GrosbyGroup



Bezos, Sanchez and Nikko

Photos show Bezos, Sanchez and Nikko entering one of the buildings hosting art works. Bezos was photographed wearing a blue polo shirt, some jeans, and some cream colored boots. Sanchez wore a tight black top, some jewelry and some baggy blue jeans that she also paired with some cream colored shoes. The both were wearing sunglasses. In the case of Nikko, he was spotted wearing Converse shoes, red camo pants, and a grey t-shirt.

Sanchez and Bezos looked comfortable and happy, and held hands as they entered and exited the building.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Bezos and Sanchez’s move to Miami

Earlier this year, Bezos and Sanchez announced that they’d be leaving Seattle and would be making a permanent move to Miami. The two recently bought a stunning property in Indian Creek, leaving close to various celebrities like Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump.

Bezos shared an emotional video and post on his Instagram, showing him around two decades ago, when he first started Amazon. “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first ‘office.’ My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sanchez gave his message her stamp of approval on her Instagram stories, sharing it and adding some heart emojis on it.