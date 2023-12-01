Glamour Women of the Year 2023 - Arrivals©GettyImages
Happy and in love

Lauren Sanchez wears ‘Mrs. B’ jewelry while out with Jeff Bezos

Sanchez and Bezos got engaged this year, and have been celebrating their relationship over the past couple of months.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lauren Sanchez was spotted with some new bling. The reporter and journalist was spotted alongside her fiance Jeff Bezos in Los Angeles, as the two met up with some friends. Keen photographers spotted a new necklace on her that read “Mrs. B,” referencing her upcoming marriage.

Lauren Sanchez's new necklace©GrosbyGroup
Lauren Sanchez’s new necklace

A close up photo of Sanchez’s neck showcases her new necklace, which reads “Mrs. B” in golden and discreet letters. She’s wearing a black long sleeved top that she mateched with a black leather skirt, a coat and some tights. Rounding out the look is her hair worn long and straight, as she prefers it on her most casual appearances.

Another photo shows her and Bezos saying goodbye to some friends, with the two looking happy and comfortable together. As they walked out of Nobu restaurant, one of their favorites locations in Malibu, the two held hands, with Sanchez leaning towards a friend to hug her goodbye.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos having dinner with friends©GrosbyGroup
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos having dinner with friends

Lauren Sanchez revealed she’d be taking on the last name “Bezos”

Sanchez was recently featured in the cover of Vogue, where she discussed plenty of topics, including her work, her plans for space travel, and her relationship with Bezos. When asked if she’d be taking on her husband’s last name, Sanchez gave a resounding yes. “Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” she said.

Sanchez also revealed that Bezos had asked her to marry him while out on their yacht. She found the box underneath her pillow, as she was ready to go to bed. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she said.

This year, the couple announced plans to move to Miami permanently.

