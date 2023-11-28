Lauren Sanchez shares adorable photo of her proud nieces

Lauren Sanchez’s family is celebrating her achievements. On Instagram, Sanchez shared various photos of her family celebrating her incredible feats, including some adorable photos of her nieces, who were incredibly proud of the work that her aunt is doing.

The photos were shared by Elena Sanchez Blair, one of Sanchez’s sisters. It shows one of her nieces attentively reading the Vogue article where Sanchez is featured. “Reading your aunt’s Vogue Magazine article,” reads the text over the image. “Raising strong girls here.”

Another photo shows a different angle of Sanchez’s niece, showing her smiling as she reads through the article. In the text, Elena makes it clear that she’s proud of her sister, feeling excited that she’s tangentially mentioned in Vogue herself. “The moment you read the whole article and find a quote that talks about your mom’s ‘three children’ and realize you’re kinda in Vogue,” she wrote.

Lauren Sanchez’s engagement to Jeff Bezos

In the profile, Sanchez discusses many aspects of her life, including her work and her relationship with Jeff Bezos. She relayed that she got engaged aboard the Koru, Bezos’ luxury yacht. She found the box at bedtime, after she’d removed her makeup. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she said.

Earlier in November, Sanchez and Bezos celebrated their engagement, hosting an exclusive party in Beverly Hills, California. Guests included Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, Chris Rock, Barbra Streisand, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr, and more.