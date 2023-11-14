Lauren Sanchez praises Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney’s fashion style

Lauren Sanchez is looking back at her fashion style evolution. The former media personality graced the cover of Vogue and talked about her latest personal and professional projects, including her love life with Jeff Bezos and their romantic moments together.

“Fashion has always been a fun thing for me,” Lauren said to the publication, citing Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney as her style inspirations. “Why? Because they dress for who they are, and that authenticity, I think, comes through,” she explained, adding that her style has evolved over the years.

“I really think I am coming into who I am and I know what feels good,” she admitted. Lauren also shared some details about their upcoming wedding ceremony, which they continue to plan. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said.

“What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” she continued. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Lauren said about the romantic proposal. “He proposed at the start of their summer at sea, hiding the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner à deux,” Vogue reports.

Lauren went on to mention some of her favorite fashion designers, hinting at the style of her wedding dress. “And the dress? “There’s so many incredible designers!” she said, listing “Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino as favorites.”

Further in the interview, she talked about her family dynamic. “Our lives are pretty normal,” Lauren said, “Daily life mostly revolves around our kids.” She also revealed that they eat dinner together “Every night,” and she likes to spend quality time with her kids as much as possible.