Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have a double date with Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have quickly become one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. The billionaire and Emmy award-winning journalist has been rubbing elbows with all the stars, making friends and memories along the way. Recently, they had an epic time with Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. On Monday, Scooter Braun shared a photo with the couple on Instagram joking, “the fifth wheel.“



In the photo, Bezos and Sanchez looked cool, happy, and in love, with matching looks. The Bezos Earth Fund Vice Chair wore a black top with a beautiful diamond necklace around her neck. Her fiancé wore a black matching shirt with an edgy black leather jacket.

They must have all texted beforehand because Usher and the record executive were also in all-black outfits. Goicoechea accessorized with gold necklaces and a pendant cross that appeared to be encrusted in diamonds. As for the controversial manager who recently had beef with Taylor Swift, he wore a white, long-sleeved shirt and a black hat with a rose on it.

Sanchez, who recently shared a photo of her proud nieces, cosigned the fun night commenting, “best night” with a white heart. The pilot also shared the photo on her Instagram story, writing “so fun!!”

It’s unclear where the couples were hanging out, but Usher has been spending most of his time in Vegas for his My Way residency, so they could have all been in Sin City.



Sanchez and Bezos seem to be in wedding-planning mode. Although they’ve been very private about what is sure to be an extravagant ceremony, she’s shared photos on social media of their star studded engagement and bridal parties.

As for Usher, he recently gushed about his boo with People. They first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out together in 2019.

“We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them,” he told the outlet.