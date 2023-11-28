Alba Baptista finally gives a look at her glorious wedding ring after saying ‘I do’ to Chris Evans

Alba Baptista seems happy and in love after saying “I do” to Chris Evans in September. She also has a glorious diamond ring on her finger that she finally let fans get a first look at. On Monday, the actress shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her time at the GQ Portugal Men of the Year event in Lisbon, Portugal, and the jewelry did not go unnoticed.



In the carousel was a photo was the Portuguese beauty holding “The Virgin Suicides” by Jeffrey Eugenides. Her left hand was proudly on display showing a giant diamond ring Evans seemingly proposed with, and her wedding band. Most of the comments, are about the ring. “Your ring looks amazing!!” reads one of the toped liked. “The ring!!!!!!” wrote another excited fan.

Baptista and Evans have kept their relationship very private since finding love. It was rumored they began dating as early as 2021 but kept it low-key until they were first spotted in November 2022. The couple surprised fans when it was revealed that they got married in September 2023.

Evans shared some details about the special occasion during a panel discussion at New York Comic Con in October, revealing that they had two weddings. One in a private home, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and another in Portugal. The 26-year-old was born in Lisbon, Portugal, so having the wedding in her native country surrounded by her family and friends was a special choice.



©GettyImages



Chris Evans showed off his ring at Comic Con

The panel also marked the first time the 42 year-old Ghosted star showed off his wedding ring. Evans left hand proudly sat on his lap with the gold band on his left finger on display.