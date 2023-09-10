Chris Evans is officially married to Alba Baptista: Details about the intimate wedding, including celebrity guests

Chris Evans is now a married man! The Hollywood heartthrob has tied the knot during an intimate wedding with Alba Baptista. The bride and groom celebrated their union surrounded by their closest friends and family members on Saturday at their home in Boston, Massachusetts, as reported by Page Six.

©Chris Evans





And while many details of their private ceremony have yet to be revealed, as all the guests reportedly had to sign NDAs to avoid media attention, the ceremony was attended by many of the actor’s celebrity friends, including his Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Guests were also told not to use their phones, which is why photos and videos from the ceremony have not been shared online. The pair are known for keeping their personal life private since they first started dating in 2021, as it was revealed by a close source to the couple to People magazine.

©Chris Evans





Their relationship only became public in November 202, with the insider explaining that they were involved in a serious romance. “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the source said to the publication at the time, adding that “His family and friends all adore her.”

©Chris Evans





Alba is a well-known actress and model born in Lisboa, Portugal. The 27-year-old actress is known for her role in ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ and Netflix’s ‘The Warrior Nun.’ The 42-year-old actor has not publicly commented on his relationship with Alba, but previously talked to People about his desire to build a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” he said to the outlet. “It’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”