Chris Evans is officially the new Sexiest Man Alive! The actor received the coveted title

Chris Evans is officially the new Sexiest Man Alive! The Hollywood star received People magazine’s coveted title and fans are thrilled to see the 41-year-old actor earn the special recognition.

The 2022 title comes after his co-star Paul Rudd was crowned with the same recognition last year. “My mom will be so happy,” Chris said. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He also joked about what his friends are going to say now that he holds the title. “Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he said during his interview with People, “It’s ripe for harassment.”

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” the actor admitted. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” However he says he is proud of the recognition, and will cherish it for the rest of his life.

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’” he concluded. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

Other Hollywood actors that have received the Sexiest Man Alive title include Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.