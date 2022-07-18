Chris Evans reveals the hardest part of dating in Hollywood and his desire to find a partner

Chris Evans is opening up about how difficult it is to find a stable relationship in Hollywood, admitting that he is currently “laser focused” on finding someone to spend his life with.

During a recent interview promoting his upcoming Netflix film ‘The Gray Man’ acting opposite Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas, the 41-year-old actor was asked a few personal questions, diving into his romantic life and giving a very good answer.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” he admitted, after being asked if he had been persistently looking for something in particular in his own life.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” Chris said about his struggles finding a partner in the entertainment industry.

He continued, “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

The actor previously dated actress Jenny Slate, after meeting in 2017 on the set of the film ‘Gifted’ before breaking up in early 2018.

“Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” the actress said following the split. “He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”