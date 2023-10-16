Chris Evans opens up about his marriage to Alba Baptista, reveals they had two weddings

Chris Evans is happily off the market. In an appearance at New York Comic Con, Evans discussed his relationship with his wife Alba Baptista and confirmed his marriage. He revealed that they had two weddings and that he was looking forward to many things this year.

"I got married," said Evans to a room of Marvel fans. "It was really, really great." He shared that he and Baptista had two marriage ceremonies, one on the East Coast, where they’re based in, and the other in Portugal, where Baptista was born. The public erupted in claps and Evans said, “Yeah, go Portugal!” According to different publications, Evans and Baptista married in Massachussetts in September, in an event attended by various A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth.

"They were wonderful and beautiful," he said of the ceremonies. “But it’s a lot! Planning a wedding, for those of you who are married. It takes a lot out of you but now that we’re though that, we’ve just kind of been... enjoying life. Gearing up for Autumn, my favorite season. It’s the best time of the year right now.”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s relationship

Evans and Baptista confirmed their relationship last year, with Evans sharing some photos since. Still, the two are pretty private about their personal lives, rarely appearing in public outings.

In an interview with People magazine released last year, Evans discussed his desire for marriage and having children. "That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family," he said. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them (admit) it wasn’t the work they made (that they are most proud of), it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."