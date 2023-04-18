Chris Evans says he’s experienced ‘something much worse’ than being ghosted

If you’ve ever been ghosted before don’t feel bad too bad cause even Chris Evans has dating foes. The actor recently revealed that he’s experienced something even worse.



Evans and Ana de Armas star in the new action-romance Ghosted scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ this Friday, April 21, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old said he believed he’s experienced something worse than being ghosted. “I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually,” he said.

As for why he prefers being ghosted? “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”



Evans was considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, but he has been happily dating Alba Bapitsta for more than a year.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source told PEOPLE in November.

As for de Armas? Following her split from Ben Affleck, the Cuban actress has been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis since June 2021, but they have kept details of their relationship private.



“I don’t date much,” the Knives Out star told the outlet. “so I don’t have much more experience with dates.”