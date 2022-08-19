Chris Evans reacts to ‘She-Hulk’ joke about Captain America’s virginity: ‘Yes! I knew it!’

Chris Evans has definitely watched the first episode of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ which included a joke about his famous character Captain America, making fans ask themselves if Steve Rogers in fact died a virgin or not.

Loading the player...

During a conversation between Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, and cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, the two characters talk about the fan-favorite superhero.

“Steve Rogers did so much for his country, and he never got to experience sex. Did you see that ass? Like, that ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It’s, like, so sad,” Walters says to Banner, who had previously said that he “obviously” died a virgin.

And while the pair have a more serious business to check in the middle of the conversation, later in the episode Banner declares that “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

“Yes! I knew it! Captain America f—ks!” Walters yells as the credits cut her off at the end of the episode. Chris quickly took to social media after watching the series, tweeting laughing emojis and using the hashtag for the show.

This is not the first time that the actor addresses the topic, as he previously said in 2015 that “It’s funny when you think about it” because Captain America is “probably a virgin. He’s probably a virgin! I don’t know when it would’ve happened.”

However, he later reconsidered after remembering some scenes in the film. “He was on tour. That’s true. Maybe one of those girls blew his mind,” Evans said.

“He’s probably just a good guy. He was probably holding out for Peggy Carter and he’s a little more old-fashioned in that sense. These are a lot of things that I think are giant conflicts, but they’re also very personal conflicts. He’s a very human guy. That’s why I like him.”