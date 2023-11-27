Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Thanksgiving was last week, and Scott Disick was with his Kardashian/Jenner family. The ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian was spotted arriving via private jet at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Black Friday, with Kylie,Kendall, and Kris Jenner. They were joined by his three children, whom he shares with Kourtney: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The rest of the guest list remains unclear, as the family was very methodical with what they posted on social media, mainly sticking to photos of food. Check out the somewhat blurry paparazzi photos below and read about what they’ve been up to recently.
