Kim and Khloé Kardashian take their daughters to the Mariah Carey Christmas concert

There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays to the rhythm of Mariah Carey! Now that the so-called “Queen of Christmas” kicked off her annual music special, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian took North West, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, and True Thompson to enjoy the star’s Merry Christmas One And All! tour show at the Hollywood Bowl.

The girls‘ night out, which included Kris Jenner’s, was filled with unforgettable moments as Kim immortalized their outings with several selfies and videos. The mom of four took to social media to share clips of herself singing along with Chicago while Khloé shared pictures.

“The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!,” Khloé wrote on Instagram.

Mariah was also accompanied by her children

The singer brought her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 12, to perform with her. Carey and her son performed a cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)” while her daughter sang a cover of “Christmas Wrapping” and “Jesus Born on This Day.”

A Holiday Tradition

Right after Halloween, Mimi continued her tradition by sharing an annual video that kick-starts Christmas. Carey carefully drafted a creative way to ring in the holiday season in her yearly announcement. In the video, the date and time change from ‘October 31, 11:59’ to ‘November 1 at 12:00’ as a vault door swings open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

Carey kicked off her tour at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, California. The show, which includes Carey’s biggest hits, such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” wraps December 17 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “I want my fans to have the merriest Christmas, [and enjoy] being together,” Carey told Vogue.