Mariah Carey shares top essentials while on tour

How often haven’t we heard absurd celebrity riders ask for 50 massage tables, four private jets, large fur rugs to walk on barefoot, a pony, and three camels? And although these are primarily rumors, Mariah Carey has demonstrated that despite popular belief, her tour essentials are not a crazy idea.

The legendary singer revealed that her most luxurious requests include her family and dogs. Carey, who just hit the road with her “Merry Christmas One And All! Tour,” said that her twins and three dogs follow her wherever she goes.

Right after Halloween, Mimi continued her tradition by sharing an annual video that kick-starts Christmas. Carey carefully drafted a creative way to ring in the holiday season in her yearly announcement. In the video, the date and time change from ‘October 31, 11:59’ to ‘November 1 at 12:00’ as a vault door swings open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

This week, Mariah Carey kicked off her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, California. The show, which includes Carey’s biggest hits, such as All I Want For Christmas Is You,” wraps December 17 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “I want my fans to have the merriest Christmas, [and enjoy] being together,” Carey told Vogue.

During a recent interview, Carey hinted that her kids, Moroccan and Monroe, have been practicing for a possible appearance on stage. However, there is no official opening act for the tour.