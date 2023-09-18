Mariah Carey shares a photo of her adorable new family members

Mariah Carey is growing her family. The iconic singer shared an adorable photo alongside her two newest family members, which seemed happy to be held by her kids, 12 year old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The photo was shared on Carey’s social media, and shows her and her kids holding on to some newly adopted kittens. She captioned the post with a reference to one of her most famous songs, “Can’t Let Go.” She wrote: “Simmer prolonged... even though I try, I can’t let go! Introducing Dem Kittens, the newly adopted family members: Nacho and Rocky Jr.” She wrapped up the post by adding in some cat emojis.

On Twitter, Carey shared more photos of her summer, including photos of herself and her kids enjoying some family time. In the pictures, Carey is seen cooking indivual pizzas and also taking a dip in the pool as she rests on a noodle float.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s relationship

Carey shares her two kids with her ex Nick Cannon, and frequently posts updates about them. The former couple appears to have a great relationship, prioritizing their children above all else.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship,” said a source to US Weekly. Per the source, Carey and Cannon are “in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.” Cannon has 12 kids of his own and a lot of parenting duties to commit to, but his focus has always been with is family. “It’s a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first,” said the source.

