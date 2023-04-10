Nick Cannon was the busiest Easter Bunny this year as a father with over 10 kids

Nick Cannon loves making babies. The father of twelve, eleven of which are still living, has had people curious as to how he can possibly juggle that many children, especially with six different baby mamas. Easter just passed, and Cannon made the most of his fatherly duties, dressing up as the Easter bunny.



There is no doubt Cannon was one busy bunny. Bre Tiese shared adorable photos of the host with their song Legendary Love, which they welcomed in June 2022. “It was in this moment that Legendary was [thoroughly] confused!” She quipped in the caption.



The Wild N Out host also visited Halo Marie, his youngest daughter, who he welcomed in December 2022. He shares the little girl with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s first child was Zen Scott, who unfortunately passed away in December 2021.



©Alyssa Scott





Cannon shares three kids with Abby De La Rosa, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillian Heir, who came into the world in June 2021, and Beautiful Zeppelin, who was born in November 2022. De La Rosa did not post any pictures to her main profile with him, but he posed with her in the same bunny suit, holding the twins on his lap.





Moment Nick Cannon wore Easter bunny costume to visit all 12 kids and their mothers for Easter



Nicholas Scott Cannon is an American television host, actor, rapper, and comedian who is undoubtedly having the best fun of fatherhood with his kids. pic.twitter.com/g3OZQUvL0W — EveAfrique News (@EveafriqueNews) April 10, 2023

It seems like he also spent time with the twins he shares with Mariah Carey, Monroe, and Moroccan Scott. The 42-year-old shared a photo posing with Moroccan in the same costume.

The father shares three children with Brittany Bell, Golden ‘Sagon,’ born in February 2017, Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in November 2022. He shared an adorable photo of Rise in a tiny basket in his story.

©Nick Cannon





As for LaNisha Cole, who he shares Onyx Ice Cole with, born September 2022, it seems like they may have celebrated the holiday without him. The documentary film producer shared a video from their Easter with her partner Brian Paul Kuba.