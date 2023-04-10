tWitch’s wife Allison Holker celebrates Easter with her kids

Allison Holker made sure her kids had an Easter holiday they’d always remember. The dancer is spending her first Easter without her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss. She took a minute to send her followers some positive vibes, sharing some adorable photos of her kids enjoying themselves and hunting for Easter eggs.

“Happy Easter from my babies,” wrote Holker, sharing various photos of her kids holding on to different Easter eggs and smiling for the camera. The photos show her youngest kids, Maddox and Weslie, having a good time on the holiday. A couple of days before, Holker shared more photos with her kids, showing them smiling and looking happy to be spending some time with their mom.

Holker shared the news of her husband’s passing with the world late last year. Boss passed away in December of last year, prompting a wave of grief from his fans and coworkers in Hollywood.

Holker has spoken up about her husband’s death, thanking her followers for the support they’ve provided over the past couple of months.

“My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” she wrote in a post for her kids. “I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh.”