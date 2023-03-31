tWitch’s wife Allison Holker celebrates their son’s birthday with beautiful photos

Allison Holker is making sure her son Maddox has a joyful birthday. The dancer and widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss shared some photos of her son’s birthday, who looked happy to be turning seven.

The post is made up of various photos and video showing the family and Maddox mid-celebration. The first photo shows Allison holding on to her daughter Zaia, while Weslie, Allison’s eldest daughter, held on to Maddox. The last entry in the post is a sweet video that shows Maddox and Zaia walking into a room filled with presents. “A masterpiece,” said Maddox when looking at all of his presents, making his mom laugh.

“Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox!” Allison captured the post. “Oh, I love you so much and couldn’t be more proud or grateful to be your mommy. I’m so proud of you! You are brave, strong, endearing, loving, and full of joy. You have this beautiful passion for life that brings light into every room you walk (run, jump, fly) into. We had an incredible talk the other night and we talked about how powerful you are and that we share a forever bond… you’re the sun and I’m your moon.. pulling for each other forever and ever! I love you and you deserve this perfect day celebrating you!”

Allison shared three kids with tWitch, who passed away in December of last year. While Maddox and Zaia were tWitch’s biological children, he adopted Weslie, whom Holker had from a previous relationship.

Allison and tWitch married in the year 2013. While she’s taken some time away from social media and the spotlight to grieve her husband, she’s also shared some statements thanking her followers for all of her love and support.