Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ daughter Weslie returns to social media with a tribute to her father

Weslie Fowler, the daughter of Allison Holker, has returned to social media. Fowler, whose adoptive father was Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, shared a TikTok tributing the late dancer and entertainer.

The video shows her recording herself in front of the camera while Mac Miller’s song “Surf” plays in the background. She captioned it “I miss you,” prompting messages and condolences from her followers. “I love you babygirl,” wrote Allison Holker Boss. “Always and forever.” “Beautiful girl, sending you so much love,” wrote Maddie Ziegler.

Boss and Holker share three kids: Fowler, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Holker shared the news of Boss’ passing in December of last year. He was 40 years old and was known for his work in the shows’ “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

This past week, Holker shared a video message thanking her supporters for the outpour of love she’s experienced over the year. “It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories, and memories and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” said Holker. “And it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love.”

“I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us.”