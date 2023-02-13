Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ celebration of life: Wife gathered friends and family in a massive farewell event

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, gathered friends and family in a massive celebration of life event on Saturday, February 11. The late dancer’s wife described him as a “light” during her heartfelt speech.

“He chose love, grace, and kindness,” she said, as reported by People. “And he deserves to be celebrated.”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures‘ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

According to the publication, the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, also spoke at the event. Entertainment Tonight informed family pastor Joe Smith hosted the service, and Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed.

Among the 500 attendees was tWitch’s friend and coworker Ellen DeGeneres, plus the show’s entire cast and crew. Wayne Brady, Loni Love, and Derek Hough were also there.

After Boss’ death, his family launched Move With Kindness, a foundation to honor the late choreographer’s legacy “by spreading love and mental health awareness.”

Almost two months after the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his widow and mother of his kids, requested in a California court to be named as the new owner of half of the late dancer’s estate. According to Holker Boss, her husband died without a will.

The 40-year-old dancer, actor, host, and tv producer shared kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, when the pair married in 2013, tWitch did not have a net worth; therefore, her California Spousal Property Petition formally requested ownership of his assets.

The publication informed that Allison asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse.” She also said he “owned only personal effects of little value” before working on “The Ellen Show.”

Recently, Ellen DeGeneres honored him at her Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund campus in Rwanda. DeGeneres and her foundation paid tribute to the late dancer and former co-executive producer by planting a tree in his honor.