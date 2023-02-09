Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow requested half of his estate to be put in her name

Almost two months after the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his widow and mother of his kids, Allison Holker Boss, requested in a California court to be named as the new owner of half of the late dancer’s estate. According to Holker Boss, her husband died without a will.

The 40-year-old dancer, actor, host, and tv producer shared kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, when the pair married in 2013, tWitch did not have a net worth; therefore, her California Spousal Property Petition formally requested ownership of his assets.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss with family attend the pre-party for Illumination and Universal Pictures‘ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The publication informed that Allison asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse.” She also said he “owned only personal effects of little value” before working on “The Ellen Show.”

The filing also mentions she is not requesting administration over his estate. “This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death,” the documents state.

Holker Boss assured them there were “no written agreements between” them; still, she would like to request Stephen’s half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account. In addition to royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA.