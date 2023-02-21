tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, shares her first video statement

Allison Holker, tWitch’s wife, has shared a sweet video message for the people that have helped her out during this difficult time. The clips were shared on her Instagram stories and showed Holker thanking her followers over their support following her husband’s death.

The video opens with Holker wearing a white sweater and looking straight at the camera as she addresses her followers directly. "It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories, and memories and different ways that Stephen impacted your life," said Holker. "And it's brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love."

"My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people's homes from dance or love," continued Holker. "That's not gonna change for us. It's gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose and we'll still do that to this day."

"I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us."

Holker confirmed tWitch’s death on December of last year, releasing a statement to E! News. Holker took the chance to celebrate him and praise all of the qualities that she and the world loved. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

tWitch, born Stephen Boss, was a DJ, dancer and actor. He was known for his work on “So You Think You Can Dance” and, later on, for his involvement in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he worked for over nine years. He’s survived by his wife, his parents, and his kids, Maddox, Zaia and Weslie.